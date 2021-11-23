Eufonie International Music Festival is back

After previously being cancelled due to the pandemic, the International Music Festival of Central-Eastern Europe Eufonie has returned, taking place in Warsaw. It runs until November 27.

The main idea of the festival is to promote both known and unknown compositions from different music genres from a variety of European Countries. The Eufonie Festival incorporates musicians from Sinfonia Varsovia, the National Philharmonic Orchestra, National Polish Radio, Slovak Chamber Orchestra, Latvian Radio Choir and many others.

“This Festival is doing a great job of bringing listeners closer to musical traditions of central and eastern Europe. I am very happy that this festival was noticed within the whole region,” said Jarosław Sellin, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

This year’s edition of the festival focuses mainly on the music from the Romantic era. The festival provides a great opportunity to understand folklore in the compositions from the period of Romanticism which brought about the founding of national schools of music.

“We can keep looking for this Romanticism in music: among composers of the young generation as well as composers of generations past. We were looking for emotions and elation – sometimes caused by pain, sometimes caused by strong religious experiences,” said Ewa Bogusz-Moore, the Director of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.

The Festival will feature compositions by Antonin Dvorak, Leosz Janacek Henryk Mikołaj Górecki, Antonin Dvorak, Jean Sibelius and Edward Grieg. It will also include genres such as classical, electronic and also contemporary, experimental and jazz music.

The festival will end on November 27. The final concert will consist of the 2nd Symphony also known as “Christmas Symphony” by late maestro Krzysztof Penderecki and Piano Concerto in A Minor op. 16 by Edward Grieg performed by the Orchestra of the National Philharmonic under the baton of Andrzej Boreyko.

The National Centre for Culture organised the event with the support of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.