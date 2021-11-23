New Covid vaccine and drug in Poland in December, official says

Grzegorz Cessak, head of the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, said Poland had signed a contract for the supply of the vaccine, produced by the US-based company Novavax.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A new Covid vaccine and Molnupravir, an oral medicine for treating the disease, could be available in Poland in December, a senior medical official said on Tuesday.

He said the vaccine could arrive in Poland soon after its approval for EU use, which is expected in mid-December.

Cessak added the Novavax vaccine was a more traditional preparation than the ones now in use, but stressed that it was over 90 percent effective.

The vaccine, he said, would be produced in Poland by the Mabion company.

Referring to Molnupiravir, Cessak said the drug was about 50 percent effective and was also expected in Poland in December.

He added that Poland could also get the drug Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer, which is currently in the early stages of its approval procedure for Europe.

Cessak said Paxlovid had an 89 percent effectiveness rate.