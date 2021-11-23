Our diplomatic efforts helped decrease migrant flow: PM in Budapest

Poland’s diplomatic efforts have succeeded in decreasing the flow of migrants travelling to Belarus in the hope of entering the European Union, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday in Budapest at the Visegrad Group (V4) meeting devoted to the crisis on the PL-BY border.

At the same time he warned that the border crisis would not end quickly.

In the opinion of the head of the Polish government, the “level of solidarity and positive response to our fears and reflections” that he encountered at the meeting was “edifying and unprecedented.”

PM Morawiecki stressed that talks with prime ministers from Middle Eastern countries like Iraq, the autonomous region in Kurdistan and Turkey, as well as fair and pragmatic cooperation with countries such as Uzbekistan resulted in a decrease of new migrants arriving in Belarus, as their numbers are much lower than “about a month or two or three weeks ago.”

EU pressed from three directions

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian PM, stated that the EU has never been under such migratory pressure as it is now. “This is a great challenge for the entire EU,” he said, pointing out that migrants come to Europe from the South via the Mediterranean Sea, via the Western Balkan route and now from the East via Belarus.

Mr Orban added that it was PM Morawiecki who informed the V4 “firsthand” about the situation on the border with Belarus.

“Brussels conducts an erroneous policy, finances everything, which strengthens the migration pressure. Everything that is called a pull factor by the international language of migration is being activated. The EU supports this, supports NGOs, announces new integration processes,” enumerated the Hungarian PM.

Slovakia offers Latvia and Lithuania manpower

“It is very important for the European Union to help Poland, which is now under really great pressure; we support all sanctions that will be imposed on Belarus,” said the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger after the meeting.

“The European Union is also our space, therefore the defence of its integrity and territorial unity is very important to us. We express our solidarity and offer all kinds of assistance,” he stated, adding that his country has offered to send soldiers and policemen to help Latvia and Lithuania protect their borders.

Tuesday’s talks also included discussions about the situation in Ukraine, over which the Slovak side is in constant contact. Eduard Heger additionally announced that the issue of joint defence of the border would also be discussed at the meeting of the Visegrad Group countries on November 29 and 30.