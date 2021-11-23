Joe Biden plans to run for re-election in 2024

US President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

US imposes more sanctions related to NS2

The US imposed sanctions on one Russia-linked entity and its vessel, linked with Nord Stream 2 Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State,…

see more

Ms Psaki was asked by a journalist about reports that the incumbent American head of the state was telling allies that he is going to run for reelection in 2024. “Can you confirm? Is he going to run in 2024? Is he telling the staff that?”

“He is. That is his intention,” the White House spokeswoman said as Joe Biden flew

aboard Air Force One for a thanksgiving event with US troops in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

President Biden, aged 79, has suffered a dip in his approval ratings in recent months, leading some Democrats to wonder whether he might not seek another four-year term.

The US President underwent his first physical examination on Friday since taking office in January and doctors found he has a stiffened gait and attributed frequent bouts of coughing to acid reflux. Doctors said he was fit to serve.

Democrats were rattled by Republican victories in Virginia’s state elections earlier this month and a narrow Democratic victory in New Jersey.

Questions have also arisen about the viability of Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, should Biden decide not to run again. A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that she has a 28 percent approval rating.

However, Joe Biden’s political prospects appeared to have been bolstered last week by congressional passage of a USD 1 trillion infrastructure plan. Still being debated is another USD 2 trillion in spending on a social safety net package.







In September, Jason Miller, the senior adviser of Donald Trump, the previous President of the US, told TVP World’s Rock Rachon programme, that the former head of the state also intends to run in 2024, although it has not been confirmed yet.