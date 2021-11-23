Czech President offers assistance on border with Belarus

The President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, in a letter addressed to President Andrzej Duda, proposed to send Czech soldiers to the Polish-Belarusian border to support Polish troops amid the ongoing migratory pressure. He emphasised that Poland defends not only the border of the European Union but also the NATO member state.

“I am following very closely the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border which results from the malicious intentions of those who do not hesitate to use the misfortunes of others for their own benefit,” President Zeman wrote.

He emphasised that Poland defends not only its own border, but also the border of the EU and the NATO member state. As he emphasised, “all EU and NATO countries should respond to any threats and offer effective assistance.”

“The Army of the Czech Republic is ready to send its troops to help defend the border of the Republic of Poland if you [President Duda] are interested and if the legal conditions would be met. Members of the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic are currently ready for an immediate transfer,” the President declared.

“I will ensure that the Czech Republic fulfils its allied commitments in defence of our common security,” he stressed.

President Zeman concluded with a phrase that became popular in his homeland during the COVID-19 pandemic: “Together we can do it!” (“Společně to zvládneme!” in Czech).