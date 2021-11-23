Latvia will back any applications by Poland or Lithuania to enact Art. 4

Latvia will support both Poland and Lithuania if they decide to trigger Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, the Latvian foreign minister declared in a statement published on a Baltic news website.

Under Article 4 of Nato’s founding treaty, members can bring any issue of concern, especially related to the security of a member country, to the table for discussion within the North Atlantic Council.

But Edgars Rinkevics also hinted that the situation on the Belarusian border would have to develop further in order for discussions on triggering Article 4 to be justified.

He added that Latvia was working closely with its Polish and Lithuanian partners.

While Latvia has, so far, not seen the same numbers of migrants on its border with Belarus as Poland has experienced, the country’s border guard has said that risks of it happening are “high.”