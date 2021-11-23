Poland, Baltic States parliament speakers adopt joint position on Belarus

Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian parliament speakers adopted a joint position regarding the crisis on the border with Belarus in order to strengthen the actions of their governments, Elżbieta Witek, speaker of the Sejm (the lower house of parliament) said on Tuesday.

Migration is an EU problem: EC deputy head

The migration crisis triggered by Belarus prompted a joint reaction by the EU. Currently, for the first time, there is agreement that migration is…

see more

We strongly condemn the continued instrumentalisation of illegal migration sponsored by the Belarusian regime; We call for the immediate implementation of new sanctions against the Lukashenka regime, the heads of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia (Sejm, Seimas, Saeima and Riigikogu) and

wrote in a joint statement.

“Aggressive actions of the illegal regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka have reached an unprecedented level. They are provoking a crisis at the EU’s external borders, threatening the security of the entire region and deliberately endangering the lives of defenceless people. This is a violation of international law, political obligations, and a disregard for fundamental human rights,” they added.

“We condemn the actions of the unlawful Lukashenka’s regime, which resulted in preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid offered by neighbouring countries to migrants gathered and detained by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the border areas,” the heads of parliament emphasised.

They concluded their joint statement by saying that “there is an urgent need to adapt the EU acquis to the new realities in order to ensure the strict protection of the EU’s external borders and to provide effective measures to prevent illegal border crossing. Therefore, we look forward to the European Commission’s proposals to adapt the EU legal framework through specific measures and appropriate financial support to improve border security and thus strengthen the EU’s external borders”.