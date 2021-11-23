Russia’s policy towards its neighbours boils down to border revision: FM

“Russia’s policy towards its neighbors boils down primarily to border revision,” Zbigniew Rau, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Polish Radio on Tuesday, commenting on the country’s rumored upcoming aggression towards Ukraine.

The minister was asked to comment on the words of Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, who reported that Russia has amassed over 92,000 troops at Ukrainian borders and is preparing an attack in late January or early February next year.

Zbigniew Rau pointed out that the scenario outlined by Lech Kaczyński, the late President of Poland between 2005 and 2010, who many years ago warned against imperialist tendencies of Russia and the country’s potential aggression against its neighbours, is now taking “real shapes.”

He also said that the information on the planned invasion of Ukraine was not only provided by General Budanov, but was also verified by NATO.

“We take it very seriously, realising that Russia’s policy towards its neighbours boils down primarily to border revision. This is the Georgian experience, this is the Ukrainian experience. Signals from Moscow were that this process of border revision with Ukraine… is not over yet and therefore such a scenario should be taken into account very seriously,” Mr Rau stressed.

He added that no intelligence service has so far been able to determine whether Russia’s ultimate goal would be pressure on Ukraine or an attempt to completely subjugate the state.

According to General Budanov, the attack that Russia is allegedly preparing would be “much more devastating than anything that has been observed so far in the conflict that has been going on since 2014, in which around 14,000 Ukrainians have been killed.”