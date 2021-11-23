US imposes more sanctions related to NS2

The US imposed sanctions on one Russia-linked entity and two vessels linked with Nord Stream 2, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, announced. As reported by the Russian press, the delay caused by it may postpone the launch of the gas pipeline until the summer of 2022.

German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification

see more

In the statement published on Monday, the US Department of State stressed that the decision is “in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the US Government’s continued compliance with PEESA [Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019].”







The company Transadria Ltd. and two vessels were subject to the sanctions.

[email protected] submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019, listing two vessels and one Russia-linked entity. Today’s report is in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 22, 2021

The Kremlin on Tuesday said new sanctions imposed by the US were “illegal and wrong,” especially at a time when Moscow and Washington are attempting to rebuild dialogue.







The administration of US President Joe Biden in July waived sanctions on German companies involved in the construction of the NS2 and reached an agreement with Germany on the pipeline. Germany agreed to take action if Russia uses gas as a weapon in its relations with Ukraine, but the agreement did not define specific evaluation criteria.

At the beginning of last week, the German regulator Bundesnetzagentur suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. BNetzA justified its decision by the fact that the company is registered in Switzerland and the operator should operate according to German law.

As reported by the Russian press, the delay may postpone the launch of the pipeline until the summer of 2022.