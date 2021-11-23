Poland reports 19,936 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 398 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 19,936 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 398 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 12,334 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,320 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 17,358 recorded the day prior, including 1,551 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,181 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 490,136 people are under quarantine. So far 2,913,320 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 40,686,596 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,280,698 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.