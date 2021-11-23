174 attempts to cross PL-BY border, aggressive storm thwarted

Last night, 50 aggressive migrants tried to force the border near Białowieża, eastern Poland. A recording of the incident was published by the Polish Defence Ministry on social media. “The attack of aggressive migrants was supported by the Belarusian services,” the ministry pointed out.

The recording shows Belarusian services attempting to blind Polish Border Guard officers and soldiers while immigrants tried to cross the border using wooden boards to get through the razor wire.

Rejon Białowieży: kolejna próba nielegalnego przekroczenia granicy została wczoraj udaremniona przez żołnierzy i funkcjonariuszy. Atak agresywnych migrantów był wspierany przez białoruskie służby. pic.twitter.com/jnedZOfCzb

— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) November 23, 2021

Polish forces managed to thwart the aggressive storm on the border.







In the last 24 hours Border Guard officers recorded 174 illegal attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Furthermore, 66 foreigners were issued decisions to leave the territory of Poland by Polish services.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded over 36,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, of which approximately 7,000 were in November, nearly 17,300 in October, almost 7,700 in September and over 3,500 in August.

Since September 2, due to the migratory pressure, 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus, a state of emergency has been in force. It was introduced for 30 days under the ordinance of President Andrzej Duda, issued at the request of the Council of Ministers. The lower house of parliament later agreed to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.