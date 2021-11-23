COVID-19: 19,936 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 19,936 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,377,698 including 383,150 still active. The number of active cases increased from 375,133 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 398 new fatalities – 111 from COVID-19 alone and 287 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 81,228.

According to the ministry, 490,136 people are quarantined and 2,913,320 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 383,150 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 40,686,596 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,280,698 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,551 out of 2,181 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 258,530,609 coronavirus cases, 5,177,545 deaths and 234,022,080 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 48,748,557, India has the second most with 34,526,480 cases and Brazil third with 22,019,870.