Migration a matter for entire EU, says senior EU official

Olivier Hoslet/PAP/EPA

The European Commission vice president has told PAP that the response to the migration crisis triggered by Belarus was a collective EU effort based on solidarity.

Margaritis Schinas said he was very pleased and proud of the support for Poland in this difficult moment.

He added that solidarity was vital in the migration crisis, saying that it was important that whoever organises hybrid attacks knows that he is dealing not with only one EU member state, but with all the member states.

In his opinion, the response to the hybrid activities of Belarus was effective because the EU implemented it jointly by activating, for example, sanctions and political pressure.

Schinas also said that he believed the crisis and the response to it have changed the perception of the problem in the EU. Before this, there was the belief, he added, that migration was indeed a problem, but for “some other country.”

Today, for the first time, there is agreement that migration is a problem for everyone, the entire EU, he said.