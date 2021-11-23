Migration is an EU problem: EC deputy head

The migration crisis triggered by Belarus prompted a joint reaction by the EU. Currently, for the first time, there is agreement that migration is a problem for everyone, the entire European Union, deputy head of the European Commission (EC), Margaritis Schinas said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Mr Schinas recently completed a visit to Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, to tackle the problem of migration at its source. He talked with the authorities of these countries about the migration crisis that broke out on the border between Poland and the Baltic states and Belarus. These are some of the countries of origin and transit for migrants coming to Belarus.

“Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was in touch with the Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during this process. She informed him personally about everything we were doing. I am very pleased and proud that we were able to support Poland in this difficult moment, and I would be delighted to visit Warsaw soon to discuss the next steps and organise better migration coordination with the Polish government,” the official emphasised.

He added that “it is important that whoever organises hybrid attacks knows that he is dealing not with one EU Member State, but with all Member States”. In his opinion, the response to Belarus’s hybrid actions was effective because of the joint implementation of tools, such as sanctions, political pressure and talks with the authorities of the countries of origin and transit of migrants.

“We stopped the influx of [migrants] and we did it not through diplomatic demarches or statements, but on the ground, also announcing that we will blacklist airlines from third countries that are part of human smuggling networks. All companies proven to be involved in smuggling will be blacklisted. This is a more reliable tool than an abstract diplomatic declaration,” the EC deputy head stated.

He also sent a message to the governments of the countries of origin and transit and asked if they “wanted to stand with us or with the last dictator in Europe [Alyaksandr Lukashenka]. It was very effective,” he stressed.

On Wednesday, Margaritis Schinas will travel to Uzbekistan to negotiate with the country’s authorities as they might become an alternative migration hub.





He believes that thanks to joint efforts, we should expect a decline in the influx of migrants to Belarus. The Greek commissioner also refuted accusations that the EC reacted to the problem too late.

“When the first wave of instrumentalisation of migrants took place in July, it was not at the Polish border, but at the Lithuanian border. We immediately sent Frontex representatives, 37 million euros in support, and coordinated humanitarian aid in the field. We visited the border area. The Lithuanian government was very grateful to us for the effective operational, but also symbolic and political support,” he pointed out.

The deputy head of the European Commission emphasised that the EU currently needs systemic solutions regarding migration. “The EU must act more as an architect and less as a firefighter who puts out fires. We need to engage politically on the ground with third world countries, migration is something that should be the norm, not the exception,” Margaritis Schinas concluded the interview.