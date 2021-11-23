Remarkable start of TVP World channel

TVP World is the new channel of Polish public television. Between November 18-21, the broadcasts on tvpworld.com generated more than 200,000 views. It is available to be watched online and via satellite, also in the US.

On the day of start, the channel at its peak at 9 pm was streamed by nearly 8,500 users. TVP World is also available on YouTube, and the channel has already exceeded the number of 22,500 subscriptions.









During the first four days after its rebranding, the website tvpworld.com had more than 320,000 visits.







TVP World can be watched online on tvpworld.com or via tvpstream.vod.tvp.pl service.







According to Nielsen, the TVP World programmes on the night band of TVP Info channel was watched by some 40,000 viewers.







TVP World’s band on TVP Info is also distributed via the satellite operator Dish Network, with a reach of around 12 mln households in the US.