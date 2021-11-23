Conflict at PL-BY border might be long-game: official

“The conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border starts to be estimated to last for a long time. It may also mean a cynical ploy to exhaust our soldiers and officers,” Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“We are entering the conflict phase when each day starts to look alike. We are still dealing with repeated attacks by groups of foreigners supported by the Belarusian services. We can see that this conflict is starting to be a conflict estimated to last for a long time,” he assessed.

“The migration of people from Afghanistan fleeing the Taliban rule has not started so far,” he reminded, pointing out that “we expect that this spring could be a big challenge for European countries.”

“We do not have any signals that this crisis and the cynical game is over,” Mr Żaryn stressed.

The official admitted that the Polish services expect “attempts to weaken their vigilance.”

“We are dealing with a demanding period for our soldiers and officers who have a right to be weary and tired of this conflict,” he pointed out.

As Stanisław Żaryn stressed, “another thing that causes concern is the increasing aggression of Belarusian and Russian state propaganda.”

“It begins not only by blaming Poland for this border crisis, but also presenting it as a country that destabilises the situation in Europe and NATO and was responsible for a number of conflicts in history,” he said, emphasising that this is supposed to lead to the “narrative that further escalation of the conflict may be Poland’s fault.”

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been under increasing migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

On Monday, November 8, the media reported a large group of migrants heading towards the border with Poland. In the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration announced that an attempted illegal crossing by a large group of people had been prevented. Further attempts to cross the border took place in the following weeks.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been prevented since August.

By the middle of next year, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.