Every year Energa CamerImage Festival brought together the best cinematographers, the greatest directors, actors and others involved in the film industry. Last year it was an online meeting due to the pandemic.

This year, the artists could finally meet life here in Toruń, where one of the world’s largest film festivals dedicated to the art of cinematography takes place. The festival had 231 screenings and two talks during the event.

There were a lot of incredible films for people to see with a lot of great cinematographers and great directors and incredible amounts of talent. I don’t think there are enough women here and I don’t think there is enough diversity in the competition selections. That’s my one small point. But other than that, it’s been an amazing, amazing time every year,” said Joe Wright, British Director and Jury.

At the 29th edition, distinguished guests were high profile such as director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Greg Fraser with “Dune” or Kenneth Branagh and “Cardizem” by Lucas with “Belfast”.

The Golden Frog and the audience award went to “come on, come on” with Robbie Ryan as Director of Photography.

The Camerimage festival started in Toruń in 1993. It returned to the city two years ago, after two other locations in Poland as a cause for celebration in 2025. A European Film Center is to be established at a total cost of PLN 600 million (EUR 127,5 mln), making it one of the most important film cities in Europe for good.

Next year, Toruń will host the 30th edition of CameraImage.