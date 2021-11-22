Hungary stands in solidarity with Poland: official

“Hungary stands in solidarity with Poland,” said Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Tamás Menczer on M1 TV on Monday, referring to the Tuesday summit of the heads of the Visegrad Group in Budapest.

“The situation is basically the constant,” said MrMenczer, emphasising that in Brussels the decisive word was still held by “pro-immigration” politicians who do not see migration as a problem, but as a solution to all of Europe’s troubles.

The Deputy Minister noted that Brussels should have declared long ago that nobody can enter Europe illegally. “Then we would have avoided a lot of trouble,” he assessed.

The next meeting of the Visegrad Group (V4) would take place on Tuesday in Budapest; Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked to convene the Visegrad Group due to the current geopolitical situation, government spokesman Piotr Müller informed on Monday. He added that the Prime Minister will visit several other countries this week.