Waiting period for booster shot shortened for people over age of 50

The health minister announced on Monday that Poland has decided to shorten, by one month, the waiting period for a Covid-19 booster shot for people over the age of 50.

In September, the Polish government recommended that a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50 and medical staff should be administered six months after a person has been fully vaccinated.

Minister Adam Niedzielski told Radio Zet that the five-month period would be introduced still this week.

Niedzielski explained that the decision was taken following a meeting of the Medical Council which was convened by the prime minister on Sunday evening.

“We looked at the problem through the prism of hospitalisations… and what types of patients were being admitted,” Niedzielski said. He added that, according to experts, if those were vaccinated people, then this meant that they had received their second dose a relatively long time ago.

“That is why we decided to shorten the period after which the Covid-19 booster shot would be administered to people over the age of 50 from six months to five,” he added.

Over 20.2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Poland.