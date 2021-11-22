EU official praises Poland over protection of consumer rights

Reynders said Poland had achieved excellent results in strengthening both the market position of consumers and consumer rights.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders on Monday praised Poland for its “excellent” progress in protecting the rights of consumers.

On Monday, Reynders attended a consumer dialogue meeting that was hosted by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) in Warsaw. The session was held under the EC’s New Consumer Agenda for green and digital transition, and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the discussions, Reynders said Poland had achieved excellent results in strengthening both the market position of consumers and consumer rights. He added that a major challenge in coming years would be consumer protection in the digital environment.

Reynders added that the European Commission was currently preparing a package of consumer protection laws designed to raise consumer safety and provide more information channels about dishonest market practices.

Monday’s consumer consultations focused on consumer legislation and consumer threats related to the digital revolution and environmental changes.