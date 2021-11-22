President Duda gifts national poet’s sonnets to mark Ukraine’s independence

President Andrzej Duda has presented Ukraine with a special edition of the “Crimean Sonnets,” a work by Poland’s national poet Adam Mickiewicz, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The presentation of the work, translated into the Ukrainian and Crimean-Tatar languages, took place during the Polish President’s visit to Kiev in August.

In a post on social media on Monday, Mr Duda mentioned the gift and wrote about the friendly bonds that linked Poland and Ukraine.

“This year, Ukraine is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence. To mark this occasion, during my visit to Kiev I presented a Ukrainian and Crimean-Tatar translation of the ‘Crimean Sonnets’ by Adam Mickiewicz. We are and will remain close!” Mr Duda wrote. His post is accompanied by a short film showing people reading the “Crimean Sonnets” in Polish and Ukrainian.

W tym roku Ukraina obchodzi 30. rocznicę niepodległości. Z tej okazji w czasie mojej wizyty w Kijowie przekazałem „Sonety Krymskie” Adama Mickiewicza przetłumaczone na język ukraiński i krymskotatarski.

Jesteśmy i będziemy sobie bliscy!

🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/SJZezTXkB6

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) November 22, 2021

Wojciech Kolarski, a presidential aide, said on Monday that several hundred copies of the special edition would be presented to Ukrainian cultural institutions at the Polish Institute in Kiev on Sunday.

>br>

Written between 1825 and 1826, the “Crimean Sonnets” are a series of 18 sonnets that describe Adam Mickiewicz’s trip to Crimea. They were first published in Moscow in 1826.