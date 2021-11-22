Poland will try to strengthen its national currency, PM says

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister said in Gdańsk, northern Poland, that the country would do whatever it could to make the Polish zloty (PLN) moderately stronger.

The prime minister said on Monday that “a weaker zloty is more beneficial for exporters.”

However, “this is not good news to all those who have debts in foreign currencies and, in particular, for the Polish budget, whose debts are partially denominated in foreign currencies,” he added.

He also said that he hoped that the situation on the currency market would stabilise within the next few quarters.