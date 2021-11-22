Romanian President appoints retired General Nicolae Ciuca Prime Minister

The nomination aims to break the two-month political stalemate Romania has found itself in since the centrist government coalition broke up in September.

Liberals and their coalition partners from the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania and the Social Democrats from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced that a new government would be formed on November 25.

“We have been working on creating a strong coalition and a government that is able to ensure the stability of Romania. Romanians expect solutions to combat the strong impact of the pandemic and the energy crisis” said General Ciuca.

The coalition intends to select a new Prime Minister every 1.5 years. The Party of Democratic Forces (PFD) is to designate the ministers of finance, agriculture, defense and transport. Liberals will be assigned the ministries of justice, energy, home and foreign affairs.

The newly formed agreement of political parties controls 65 percent of seats in the Romanian parliament and it is anticipated that the government of the newly appointed prime minister will easily receive a vote of confidence.

Analysts estimate that the center-left coalition may soon experience internal misunderstandings, for example regarding the reform of the judiciary.

Ciuca is a retired general who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was formerly Chief of the General Staff, appointed by President Iohannis in 2015. He was also the commander of the Romanian land forces. From 2019, he was the Minister of Defense. In 2020, he temporarily took over the function of Prime Minister after the resignation of Ludovic Orban.