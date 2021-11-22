Russia falsely accuses us of alleged planned attack in Donbas: Ukraine’s MFA

“Russia has intensified disinformation, accusing Ukraine of an alleged preparation for a military attack in Donbas,” Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Monday, adding in the same message: “Officially: Ukraine does not plan an offensive military operation in Donbas. We are dedicated to the political-diplomatic solution to the conflict.”

The FM stressed that Kyiv was seeking to revive the Normandy Format talks (French: Format Normandie) involving the representatives of four countries: Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

“We call on Russia to constructively participate in the diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution instead of undermining them,” he added.

The Normandy Format met for the first time informally during the 2014 D-Day celebration in Normandy, and has since, with a changeable attitude of Russia, been aiming to resolve the war in Donbas.

FM Kuleba said that Ukrainian diplomacy has been simultaneously working on improving the country’s defence capacities “in order to stop Russia from further aggressive action.”

Earlier on Monday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Pieskov said that the West was carrying out “a deliberate informational campaign,” adding that its potential purpose could be drawing the attention away from “aggressive ideas” that, as he put it, Ukrainian authorities fostered towards those territories of Donbas that were under separatist control.

Mr Pieskov accused Ukraine’s Armed Forces of “provocations… carried out using armaments provided by NATO member states.” He then said that “all of this violates the Minsk agreement.”