Polish PM marks anniversary of Poland joining OSCE

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has met Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), on November 22 to mark the 25th anniversary of Poland joining the organisation.

The OSCE brings together 37 highly developed and democratic countries, and aims to help member states achieve the highest possible levels of economic growth, employment and living standards.

“This morning I met with OSCE Secretary General Mathias Cormann… we talked about economic cooperation and development prospects for Poland in the coming quarters,” Morawiecki wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

He added that “Poland is one of the leaders in many areas in which the OSCE keeps statistics – for example equal pay for women and men”.

Poland was admitted to the organisation in 1996, which resulted in a wider opening of the Polish economy and the improvement of its competitiveness and productivity. Thanks to the OECD membership, there has also been an increase in trade and capital exchange with foreign countries, the Prime Minister’s Office wrote in a Monday press release.

Poland will take over the one-year OSCE rotating presidency on January 1, 2022. Poland held the organisation’s chairmanship for the first time in 1998.