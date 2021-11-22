Highlands designer wows Dubai with her gorgeous folk fashions

Specialising in fusing traditional folk with modern design, Aneta Knap’s unique style takes existing emblems used in highland folk patterns and adapts them for all occasions, including everyday wear.

A designer from the Polish highlands has been awarded the Best Folk Fabric 2021 Award at the International Fashion Week in Dubai.

Aneta Larysa Knap from Nowy Targ, founder of brand FOLK DESIGN, scooped the award after presenting a stunning series of dresses and coats inspired by traditional patterns from the Polish highlands.

Knap scooped the award after presenting her stunning series of dresses and coats inspired by traditional patterns from the Polish highlands, alongside earrings from brand ANUI and jewellery designer Edyta Gąsior with whom she has been collaborating since 2013.

Writing on social media straight after receiving the award, Knap said the win was beyond her wildest dreams. She wrote: “I won’t write anything else today, I am so amazingly tired that I can barely keep my head up, but happy and even though it hasn’t reached me yet – I have once again surpassed my dreams.

“The award at International Fashion Week Dubai is in my arms ‘Best Folk Fabric Poland 2021.”

Knap's collection shown in Dubai include her most popular designs which have appeared not only on TV but also at the Cannes film Festival, Milan, China, the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia.

She also thanked her long-time collaborator, jewellery designer Edyta Gąsior, whose earrings were worn by the models, saying "we did it together'.

Most of Knap’s collection on the Dubai runway include her most popular designs which have appeared not only on TV but also at the Cannes film Festival, Milan, China, the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Indonesia and Malaysia.

She is also the producer and organiser of Poland’s largest Folk Fashion Show ‘Polki Folki’ with Europe’s first runway built on water.

Posting regularly on her social media during her visit to Dubai, Knap modelled many of the designs which appeared on the Dubai runway herself, in photos posted on her social media.

After returning to Poland she told RMF Radio: “I couldn’t believe that I was in Dubai presenting my collection among so many amazing designers and that I’m picking up an award.

“I felt very emotional…During many conversations, I heard words of appreciation from other designers for the [collection’s] unique connection of materials and structures.”