Poland to cut excise tax on energy

The Polish government is planning to introduce an anti-inflation package that will reduce the excise tax on energy owing to high gas and electricity costs driving up inflation.

Speaking at a press conference in the coastal city of Gdańsk on Monday, Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said that the package was almost ready, but did not disclose details of the plan.

“It will contain such elements as lowering the excise tax on energy commodities,” the PM said, adding that “the details will be revealed in due time.”

Mr Morawiecki also said that the government wanted to implement parts of the package by Christmas.

Poland’s inflation has been rising throughout the year and has recently approached 7 percent, far above the central bank’s official target of 2.5 percent.