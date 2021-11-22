Poland’s GDP per capita up to 70 pct of OSCE average – minister

Over the 25 years of Poland’s membership of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the country’s GDP per capita rose to 70 percent of the organisation’s average from 40 percent in 1996, the development minister has said.

Piotr Nowak made the statement at a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Poland’s OSCE membership on Monday.

Nowak said that after the fall of communism in 1989, the OSCE “was the first integration-oriented Western international institution to accept Poland.”

“When joining the OECD, the Polish GDP per capita constituted 40 percent of the OSCE member states’ average, while today it’s close to 70 percent,” the minister said.

He added the fundamental changes that Poland experienced in the 1990s were partly possible due to OSCE aid, which helped the country carry out economic and public policy reforms, affecting such areas as education and employment.

OSCE secretary general, Mathias Cormann, said that Poland “is an inspiring example for other former communist countries” on how to conduct a successful transformation towards a market economy.

Established in 1973, OSCE is the world’s largest security-oriented inter-governmental organisation, with 57 members and 11 partners. Its areas of interest include arms control, human rights, freedom of the press and fair elections. OSCE decisions are consensus-based but are not legally binding.