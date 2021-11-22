E-commerce and consumer lending on the rise in Poland

More than 80 percent of Poles now buy online, with clothing proving to be the most sought-after commodity, according to a poll commissioned by Santander Consumer Bank.

The poll appears to confirm the growing popularity of online shopping, and also coincides with evidence that increasing numbers of Poles are taking out consumer loans despite rising interest rates.

“More than 80 percent of Poles made a purchase on-line within the last 12 months; they were buying mainly clothes, shoes and electronic devices,” Santander Consumer Bank informed PAP about the findings of their poll called “Poles on e-shopping 2021”, conducted by the pollster IBRiS.

Up to 35 percent of respondents stated that they went e-shopping a couple of times a month. Young people (18-29 years old) are the leaders when it comes to using e-commerce, with 93 percent of them are buying goods via the internet.

Men buy online more often than women (83 percent versus 78 percent), and e-commerce is the most popular shopping method for Poles living in smaller cities of up to 50,000 citizens, with 85 percent of them choosing the internet.

The biggest beneficiary of e-shopping is the clothing industry, with 49 percent of respondents saying that clothes are the most common items purchased online. More than 30 percent of those interviewed buy shoes this way, while 23 percent purchase electronic goods.

At the same time lending to consumers increased in Poland.

According to the Credit Information Bureau (BIK) the value of loans increased in October by 78.2 percent year on year, and their number by 62.5 percent.

“The average value of a loan granted in October 2021 was at PLN 2,329 (EUR 494), and it was 10.3 percent higher than the average loan granted in October 2020,” wrote BIK.

The figures could herald a period of intense lending in the weeks before Christmas.