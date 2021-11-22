Russian business concerned about blockages on Polish-Belarusian border

On Monday Russian daily “Kommersant” reported that the country is concerned about problems with the transport of goods from the EU via Belarus. The issue is related to the migration crisis on the border with Poland; these delays in deliveries could be noticed by consumers in Russia.

According to “Kommersant”, a 25 km traffic jam has formed at the border crossing in Bobrowniki between Poland and Belarus. These disruptions “threaten Russian consumers by creating a problem with the supply of goods, including basic necessities. Large retail chains are already experiencing delays and suppliers are warning about the risk of price increases,” the Russian daily wrote.

Representatives of the Foreign Investments Council raised the matter with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov. The council includes several concerns like: Danone, Metro, PepsiCo, Sanofi, Coca-Cola and Unilever. These companies have indicated that the crossing time has increased up to 80 hours, and that one day of waiting will cost at least EUR 500 for each car.

The authors of the letter asked the authorities to prepare an increase in the scale of transport across the border between Russia and Latvia, but note that traffic jams have started to form on this route as well.

About 10 percent of Russian imports cross the Polish-Belarusian border including food, basic goods, medical products and raw materials, the “Kommersant” explained.