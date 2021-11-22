Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in October – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 7.8 percent year on year in October 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 2.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected October’s manufacturing to grow by 5.2 percent year on year and to fall by 0.6 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 9.8 percent year on year and by 2.0 percent month on month in September.

Manufacturing prices went up by 11.8 percent year on year in October and by 1.8 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected October’s producer prices to go up by 10.8 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month.