Another group of migrants returns to Middle East from PL-BY border

According to media reports, another group of migrants have returned to Middle Eastern countries after unsuccessful attempts to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Local media have pointed out that the returnees regret having tried to illegally enter the EU.

On Thursday, recordings of passengers waiting for a flight from Minsk were published on social media. The Iraqi Embassy in Moscow stated that the flight would be free, and the aeroplane would fly to Baghdad via Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to the Kurdistan24.net website, migrants decided to leave Belarus due to there being “no chance of getting into EU countries.”

The website reported that the returnees indicated severe weather conditions, the lack of food and drink and difficulties in crossing the protected Polish border as some of the problems they encountered. They also pointed to the very high cost of travel to Belarus (up to EUR 20,000 per family) and bad treatment by the Belarusian services.

“We are coming back because we were not allowed to enter [to the EU area]… I regret the decision to leave Kurdistan, which is our homeland after all,” one of the migrants said in an interview with kurdistan24.net.

Mustafa Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdish Autonomy, commented on the return of the Kurds to Erbil “expressing his satisfaction with the fact that they reached the country safely,” and pointing out that “their history will be a pretext for the government to take action to prevent a similar event from happening in the future.” The politician assured that he would make every effort to bring home the rest of those willing to return to the country.

As Jutyar Adil, spokesman for the government of the Kurdish Autonomy, emphasised, the return flight can be considered the “first step” towards solving the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has also issued an official statement on migrants.

“In recent weeks, a group of residents of the Kurdish Regional Autonomy of Iraq (KRA) have become a victim of smugglers working in the name of gaining material benefits,” the statement reads.

“The Kurdistan authorities have taken the necessary steps to enable the voluntary return of those stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland. The Autonomy Government also thanks the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other entities involved in assisting the repatriation of migrants,” it concluded.