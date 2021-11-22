Polish PM, OECD Sec Gen meet on 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession

On Monday, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met Mathias Cormann, the Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The meeting was related to the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to the organisation.

One of the topics discussed during the meeting was the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and cooperation for the development of the Eastern Europe region.

“Over the last few months, the Belarusian regime has intensified hybrid warfare actions against the European Union. Illegal migration organised with the participation of Belarusian services is intended to destabilise the political situation and threaten the security of Poland and the European Union,” the Office of the Prime Minister emphasised in a statement published before the meeting.



It stressed that the dangerous activities of hybrid warfare have a direct impact on the economy and the increase in energy and gas prices. The statement also added that the increase in energy and gas prices throughout Europe was caused, inter alia, by the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Moreover, during the meeting the subject of a supply chain, intended to stabilise the situation in the energy market, will be discussed.

The OECD brings together 37 highly developed and democratic countries. Its aim is to help Member States to achieve the highest possible levels of economic growth, employment and living standards. The OECD also contributes to balanced economic development and promotes the development of world trade.

Poland was admitted to the organisation in 1996, which influenced, inter alia, a wider opening of the Polish economy and the improvement of its competitiveness and productivity; the OECD has helped increase trade and capital exchange with foreign countries.

The Chancellery of the Prime Minister announced that on the 25th anniversary of Poland’s membership in the OECD – the Ministry of Development and Technology is organising seminars, publications and conferences with international guests, while Permanent Representation to the OECD in Paris created promotional videos sharing knowledge about Poland.

