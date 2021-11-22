Europe is facing new threats: Polish PM

“Europe is facing new threats. The migration crisis, cyberattacks and gas price manipulation are some of the examples of hybrid war launched at Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on social media on Sunday.

“Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on the front line of this attack. We remain united and solidary,” he wrote, pointing out that “this is the only way for Europe.”

As Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised, We [Europe] are witnessing an attempt to switch the current security order.”

“Russia’s military concentration on the Ukrainian border and blackmailing Moldova with gas is a red alert for the EU. There is still time to avoid catastrophe. I thank the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian Prime Ministers for Unity,” he wrote.

On Sunday, the head of government held a series of meetings with the Prime Ministers of the aforementioned countries, during which he discussed the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and the current geopolitical threats.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have been under increasing migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

On Monday, November 8, the media reported a large group of migrants heading towards the border with Poland. In the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration announced that an attempted illegal crossing by a large group of people had been prevented. Further attempts to cross the border took place in the following weeks.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been prevented since August.