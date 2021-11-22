Attack on Christmas parade in US kills at least 5 people

On Sunday, November 21, a speeding SUV ploughed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, including a group of young dancers aged 9 to 15.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the suspect’s vehicle had been recovered after the incident in the town, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

“The vehicle struck more than 40 individuals. Some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a result of this incident,” the Police Chief told reporters.

He added that he does not currently have “an exact number” of victims.

It was not known whether the incident was related to terrorism, but an earlier shelter-in-place order in the town of around 72,000 had been lifted, Chief Thompson added.

A video posted on the City of Waukesha’s Facebook page showed a red sport utility vehicle speeding through the parade, missing participants before police vehicles raced after it. More videos of the attack were also posted by present individuals on social media.

In 2015, four people were killed and 46 injured in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when a woman drove into a crowd watching a football team’s homecoming parade.

In Berlin, Germany, in 2016 a truck was deliberately driven into a Christmas market, killing 12 people in an attack linked to the “Islamic State”. The vehicle was stolen from a Polish driver, who was murdered before the attack.