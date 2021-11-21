Poland, Baltic States’ resistance hampered Belarusian regime’s activities: PM

“The decisive resistance on the part of Poland and the Baltic States slowed down some of the Belarusian regime’s activities,” said PM Mateusz Morawiecki during his Sunday visit to Latvia’s capital Riga.

Migrant onslaught on Polish border, stones flung on Border Guard

see more

Visiting Riga to talk with his Latvian counterpart Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš about the ongoing situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and geopolitical threats, PM Morawiecki said that Poland and the Baltic States had been in contact with their Western partners and Middle Eastern states, which had led to “a shift in the stance of many airliners that served as conduits for human movement, as an enticement tool, many a time not entirely aware of what Lukashenka’s regime might be brewing for them on Belarus’ territory.”

“We want to continue joint action and our solidarity on NATO’s eastern flank,” said the Polish PM, adding that “only this solidarity is capable of preventing huge risks and threats emerging on the horizon” such as “using people from the Middle East as human shields and instruments of politics used by Lukashenka’s regime to bring about the crisis.

The PM went on stressing that the crisis touched not just Poland and Lithuania’s borders but also that of Latvia.

He stressed that over the last 40 hours Lukashenka’s regime has transported people from the Polish border directly to logistics centres a couple of kilometres away from the border, which he deemed “the best proof that these people are an instrument in the hands of the Minsk authorities — the first piece of the puzzle.”

Russia would like to take control of Ukraine: former ambassador

“First of all it is not a migrant crisis, it is just a kind of hybrid war with the use of imported migrants as a weapon. Secondly I believe (…)…

see more

The second piece: the Russian menace

PM Morawiecki went on to identify the second piece as “the ever-larger presence of Russian troops around Ukraine and in Belarus, along the Russian-Belarusian border and… the Kaliningrad Oblast.”

“This [military] presence is an instrument to exert pressure and, simultaneously, one that can be used for a direct attack,” he said, adding that “we are all well aware that these are no empty threats and that this has already happened before — in Georgia and Ukraine in 2014, in Donbas and Crimea. This can happen again.”

German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification

see more

The third peace: Nord Stream 2

PM Morawiecki identified the energy crisis brought about by Russia’s fuel giant Gazprom as the third piece. “It is obvious that Gazprom is an instrument in Russia’s hands beefed up by Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline],” he said.

On this note, the Polish PM thanked his Latvian counterpart for Latvia’s unanimous support, during the European Council’s sessions, for spreading the message of “the huge risk” entailed by the gas pipeline.

“And here we are, Ladies and Gentlemen, with this risk, alas, materialising right before our eyes,” he said, adding: “We were right. We warned our friends from the West. Some doubted that the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could actually become an instrument of the Kremlin’s blackmail. This is exactly what unfolds before our eyes today.” As the PM pointed out, gas prices were soaring tenfold.

“I thank Latvia for joining the screening of Nord Stream 2 from a security angle… We hope that Brussels will approach it with all seriosity,” the PM said.