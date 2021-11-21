Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief warns Russia prepares for invasion in 2022

The Head of the Main Intelligence Board of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, has told Military Times that Russia is building capacity for a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Budanov stated that Russia has already amassed more than 92,000 troops near Ukrainian borders and that an attack would most likely include air strikes, artillery and armoured attacks in the east, naval landings in Odesa and Mariupol and a smaller incursion through Belarus.

He added that Russia’s large-scale Zapad 21 military exercise earlier this year proved that Russia could deploy up to 3,500 airborne and special operations troops at once.

Russia’s prepared attack, he estimated, would be far more devastating than anything seen so far in the conflict that has lasted since 2014.

He warned that Russia has increased troop levels and weapons systems in Crimea and deployed Iskandar short-range ballistic missile systems and other weapon systems near the border.

Critics have stated that it is unlikely that Russia would launch an offensive in the middle of winter, but Budanov scoffed at such suggestions saying that frigid weather “is no problem for us and the Russians”.

Other military experts point to the fact that the separatist offensive, with the help of Russian regular troops, in 2015, which led to the capture of the Donetsk Airport and the Battle of Debaltseve, was launched in the month of January.

They also say that it is more difficult to fight during the autumn rains, which turn eastern Ukraine into very muddy terrain that is far from ideal for mechanised warfare.

The experts argue that once the ground freezes, it will be easier for tank units to cover large distances in short timeframes.

On Friday, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the Washington Post that it was not yet clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to attack. But, Budanov stressed, Russia is strengthening its capabilities for a possible assault.

The intelligence chief added that the attack would be preceded by psychological operations aimed at destabilising Ukraine and reducing its defence capabilities. Such operations, he added, are already being observed and include, for example, the organisation of anti-vaccine protests. According to him, the tense situation with thousands of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border falls into the same category of hybrid warfare tactics.

Budanov also noted that the data of Ukrainian and American intelligence services coincide with the time of launching a possible attack.

Earlier this week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the US continues to see “troubling behaviour from Russia.”

He added that American support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unwavering. He also called on Russia to be more transparent about its activities in order to adhere to the Minsk agreements.

More than 14.000 Ukrainians have been killed in the war since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2014.