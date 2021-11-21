Bulgarians vote in second round of presidential election

On Sunday, Bulgarians started voting in the presidential run-off election. The incumbent president Rumen Radev won more than 49 percent in the first round on November 14 and is the clear favourite going into the second round.

President Radev has promised that another 5-year term in office would make it possible for him to tackle the plague of endemic corruption in Bulgaria.

He is up against Anastas Gerdzhikov, a 58-year-old rector of Sofia University, who received 22.8 percent of the vote last week and is endorsed by the country’s most powerful politician in the previous decade, ex-premier Boyko Borissov, who was recently deposed from office.

Radev, on the other hand, is a supporter and patron of the new PP Party, which came in first in the parliamentary election on November 14 by winning more than 25 percent of the votes.

The party was set up by two Harvard-educated entrepreneurs who Radev appointed as interim ministers in May.

The president is also supported by the Socialists and the anti-elite ITN party which, along with another anti-graft faction, are holding talks together with PP to form a government.

The presidential position is mostly ceremonial, although it takes on more significance during times of political crisis, when the president can select temporary ministers. The president also provides a powerful forum to sway public opinion.

Radev, a former air force commander, rose to prominence after openly supporting major anti-graft rallies against Borissov in 2020 and selecting interim governments that exposed opaque public procurement transactions made by his previous centre-right ministry. Borissov has stated that he is innocent of any misconduct.

The voting ends at 6 p.m. The elected president will assume office in January next year.