Biggest burden of Belarusian hybrid attack has fallen on Poland: Lithuanian PM

During her meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė stated that the biggest burden of the Belarusian hybrid attack has fallen on Poland. She also underlined that more pressure needs to be put on the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka if he is to abandon his attack on neighbouring EU member states.

After having met with Estonian PM Kaja Kallas in the morning, the Polish PM continued his Baltic tour by meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart in Vilnius.





During the joint conference, Šimonytė acknowledged that Poland and Lithuania are working closely on issues related to the hybrid attack on the European Union’s eastern border.





“The strategic partnership that our countries are developing is extremely important, because – as we have assessed many times before – the security challenges our region has to deal with are so similar that it is paramount for us to deal with these challenges together,” the Lithuanian PM stated.





She also stressed that although cooperation with Poland is exemplary, there are still opportunities to strengthen it even more.





“I want to emphasise my solidarity with Poland, because today the biggest burden of this hybrid attack, which is being carried out on the eastern border of the European Union, falls on Poland,” Šimonytė assessed.





The politician recalled that in the summer, similar attempts at illegal border crossings took place across the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.





“The situation has now changed, but not its essence. This is the way the Lukashenka regime tries to put pressure on the EU, pressure to cancel sanctions, to recognise some legitimate status for Mr Lukashenka, and for this purpose, the regime is willing to use any measure, including exploiting desperate people as objects,” she said.





The Lithuanian PM also underlined that western leaders could not forget about the need for Belarus to release political prisoners and hold democratic elections in the country.





She also assured that there is constant contact between Poland and Lithuania regarding the situation at the border.





“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Polish prime minister for the institutional support Lithuania has received – both in the form of the Polish police officers who help our uniformed services in their work and in various other forms,” Šimonytė said.





After the meeting in Vilnius, the Polish PM headed to Riga for a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister ​​Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš.





Since the start of the year, the Polish Border Guard has recorded over 34 thousand illegal crossing attempts along the Polish-Belarusian border, of which over 6.000 were conducted in November, more than 17.000 in October, nearly 8.000 in September and more than 3.500 in August.