US worried about Russia’s activities along Ukrainian border: Blinken

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious worries” about Russia’s actions along Ukraine’s border, regarding the likelihood of a Russian invasion on its territory.

The worries were shared by the US’ European partners and articulated by Ukraine.

“We don’t know what President Putin’s intentions are, but we do know what’s happened in the past. We do know the playbook of trying to cite some illusory provocation from Ukraine or any other country, and then using that as an excuse to do what Russia is planning to do all along,” Mr Blinken said.

Meanwhile, being part of a security package to Ukraine worth over 2.5 billion USD since 2014, two refitted patrol cutters are being carried by the US-flagged general cargo ship Ocean Grand. Having departed from Baltimore on November 8, the vessel crossed the Dardanelles strait on Saturday days after Ukraine said it feared Russia might be preparing an attack on it. The patrol cutters are to beef up the Ukraine Navy.

Ukrainian seamen were trained in the United States to operate Island-type cutters. According to “Jerusalem Post,” Ukraine received two identical warships in 2019.