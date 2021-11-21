Poland considers closing border with Belarus: PM

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has announced that Poland is ready to close its border with Belarus to exert further economic pressure on the Lukashenka regime. Such action would be taken if Belarus continues its attempts of destabilising the Polish border by encouraging and aiding migrants trying to cross into Poland illegally.

The Prime Minister stated that such a measure is being considered during a joint press conference in Tallinn with Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas.

The head of the Polish government underlined it is clear that there is mounting pressure on NATO’s eastern flank and on the EU’s eastern border. He also called it a “new type of war” and added that it is a form of hybrid warfare in which migrants and disinformation are used as weapons.

He also stressed that Poland is considering introducing “serious sanctions, including closing the Belarusian-Polish border”.

The Estonian Prime Minister expressed her full support for Poland’s actions and declared that Estonia is ready to offer Poland practical support. A decision has been taken to send 100 Estonian soldiers to reinforce the Polish border.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there are currently several crises that are growing in scope, saying “the first crisis is a political crisis in which people from the Middle East are being used as human shields. Secondly, there is also an energy crisis, a gas crisis. Thirdly, we can clearly see, as reported by agencies from all over the world, the Russian military build-up in this part of Europe, especially around Ukraine”.

Prime Minister Morawiecki said he is of the opinion that the EU should focus today on these issues, which “have emerged on the horizon”. “We are on the front line in the face of energy and gas threats, but also those related to military security and the territorial integrity of Estonia and Poland,” he stated.

Prime Minister Kallas thanked Poland for protecting the external borders of the EU and NATO, saying that Poland has coped wonderfully with the challenge.

“Estonia’s security starts on the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. We are very grateful to Poland for defending these borders,” said Kallas.

She also added that Estonia would help its neighbouring countries currently under pressure by giving diplomatic and political support.

The Estonian prime minister pointed to the need to rapidly implement new and tougher sanctions against Belarus, including the measure of applying diplomatic pressure to suspend flights to Belarus.

Kallas also spoke about the protection of Ukraine’s borders and worrying actions on the part of Russia. “We are aware that when the situation is convenient for Moscow, it will escalate this conflict,” she assessed.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was asked at the conference whether the Polish government was considering a complete halt of freight traffic between Poland and Belarus in order to hit Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime economically.

“Steps of increasingly serious economic sanctions are being considered, including closing the Belarusian-Polish border from the Polish side,” he replied.

He added that Poland follows the principles of the so-called escalation ladder, stating “we want to give Lukashenka a chance to step back and have the migrants return to their countries of origin. As a first step we are closing one border crossing for transport in Kuźnica Białostocka”.

The Polish prime minister added that more such action might follow, saying “that is why we are ready to use this escalation ladder, i.e. closing additional border crossings, closing transit and trade opportunities, in order to exert economic pressure on the Lukashenka regime”.

Prime Minister Morawiecki’s meeting with his Estonian counterpart was the first in a series of meetings between the Polish prime minister and European leaders. On Sunday, the head of the Polish government will also visit Lithuania and Latvia.