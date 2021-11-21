Poland reports 18,883 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 41 deaths

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 18,883 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 23,414 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 16,733 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 16,480 recorded the day prior, including 1,487 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,122 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 515,155 people are under quarantine. So far 2,887,847 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 40,571,910 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,264,284 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.