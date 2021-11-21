Migrant onslaught on Polish border, stones flung on Border Guard

The Polish-Belarusian border saw another migrant onslaught on Saturday night with as many as 208 attempts to breach the border recorded.

A total of 100 migrants brought to the border by Belarusian services stormed a stretch of the Polish-Belarusian border near the town of Czeremcha.

“On Saturday, a total of 208 attempts at the breaching of the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded,” said Border Guard spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Anna Michalska, adding that “in Czeremcha, a 100 persons-strong group attacked Polish officers with stones and splinters of wood.”

The attempted breach took place around midnight. Arriving from within the Belarusian territory, a truck pulled over.

“Belarusian services delivered a group of migrants — about 100 people. The Belarusian services also fetched a wooden plank and tossed it over the concertina wire. The Polish services tried removing the plank and thwarting the crossing,” Lt Cmd Michalska said.

Belarusian services fling stones at border guards

“We were showered with stones and pieces of branches, by Belarusian services and foreigners alike. Flashlights and lasers were used to blind us,” the Border Guard spokesperson added.

Although 92 people entered Poland’s territory, they were apprehended meters away from the border, informed that they must leave the Polish territory and turned back to the border. No one was hurt in the development, nor was there a need to provide aid.

Another attempt at forcing the border occurred around 7:30 pm on Saturday near Mielnik.

“A dozen of very aggressive foreigners attempted forcing their way into Poland. Stones and wood splinters were cast on Polish officers. No one was hurt, albeit a Polish Army car was damaged — its rear door glass was shattered,” Lt Cmd Michalska said.