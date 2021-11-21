COVID-19: 18,883 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 18,883 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,345,388 including 376,719 still active. The number of active cases was 369,641 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 41 new fatalities, of which 11 were due to COVID-19 alone and 30 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 80,822.

According to the ministry, a total of 515,155 people are quarantined and 2,887,847 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 376,719 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

40,571,910 vaccinations have been administered so far and the number of fully vaccinated individuals amounts to 20,264,284.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,487 out of 2,122 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 257,547,215 coronavirus cases, 5,165,895 deaths and 232,505,439 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 48,558,229. India has the second most with 34,510,413 cases and Brazil third with 22,012,150.