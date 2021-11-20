Senate Speaker receives package with death threats and explosives

The Speaker of the Polish Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, has received a package containing death threats and explosive materials. The Speaker has blamed the act on his political opponents for fomenting contempt against him.

The Speaker took to Twitter to inform the public about what had happened, writing “a package has been delivered to the Senate in my name – a letter with death threats and explosive materials”. He added that the package had been dealt with by the appropriate authorities.

However, the Speaker also pointed fingers after the incident, writing “this is what the industry of contempt and fomenting hatred against political opponents leads to”.

Asked by reporters from the Polish Press Agency (PAP) about the consignment, the Senate Speaker replied that “the police and the Internal Security Agency (ABW) know everything about it”.

In a later communiqué, the Senate Information Centre said that that a package addressed to the Speaker of the Senate was delivered to the Senate Chancellery at 3 p.m. on Friday, and that “during the routine correspondence checking procedure, it turned out that the package contained a letter with death threats against the Speaker of the Polish Senate and an unidentified substance”.

As stressed, in accordance with the procedure, the Marshal’s Guard handed over the parcel to the State Protection Service, which confirmed that the parcel contained explosive material.

“The Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Prof. Tomasz Grodzki, expresses the hope that the matter will be quickly clarified and the perpetrator or perpetrators of this act will be apprehended by the relevant services,” the Senate Information Centre stressed.