Police shot two during anti-lockdown riots in Rotterdam

The Dutch police shot and wounded two people as they came under attack during a night of rioting in the city of Rotterdam. The trouble flared as the Netherlands introduced new lockdown restrictions amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Large crowds of rioters set a number of police cars ablaze and targeted officers with fireworks and rocks. The police responded by deploying water cannons and live fire into the crowd.

Two people were hit by the bullets and have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

An emergency directive was issued in the city shutting down public transport and ordering people to go home.

The city’s Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb condemned the rioters, calling what had happened “an orgy of violence”.

The spokesperson of the police, Patricia Wessels confirmed that seven people were injured during the riots and added “we fired warning shots and there were also direct shots fired because the situation was life-threatening”.

More than 20 people have been detained but further arrests are expected once the police have combed through the available video evidence.

Earlier in the evening, protesters had gathered to denounce government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a COVID-passport.

In an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic, the government has announced a three-week lockdown, during which restaurants and stores will have to shut early.

People will not be allowed to visit sporting events and it will not be possible to host more than 4 visitors in one’s home.

The number of new daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, with almost 22,000 new cases reported on Saturday, well above the peak of 13,000 cases reported during the previous wave of the pandemic in December 2020.