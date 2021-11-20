Poland donates 200,000 vaccines to North Macedonia

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland has handed over 200,000 Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to North Macedonia, the President’s Office said on Saturday.

The delivery of vaccines took place on Friday in Skopje during a visit of the Polish presidential couple in the country.

The handing over ceremony was overseen by the Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and attended by her North Macedonian counterpart Elizabeta Gjorgievska and the country’s health minister Venko Filipce.

Kornhauser-Duda said that “only with the help and international cooperation can we fight this invisible enemy.”

Gjorgievska said the donation was “an act of solidarity needed in this global crisis.”

Filipce added that Poland is one of the first countries to have launched the “solidarity mechanism” and vaccine donations.

Poland has already donated around 15 million vaccines against Covid-19 to various countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Georgia, Ukraine and Montenegro.