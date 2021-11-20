Estonian troops to help Poland defend EU’s eastern border

The Estonian Defence Ministry announced on Twitter, on Friday that Estonia will send 100 soldiers to Poland to support Polish troops during the migrant crisis on the EU’s eastern border.

Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defence Minister confirmed that “Poland is glad to accept Estonian help. Talks are ongoing to establish all the relevant details.”

Estonia is sending a combat engineer platoon that includes both active duty personnel and reservists as well Military Police units made up of active duty personnel and conscripts.

“The commander of the Polish defence said that defence of the EU and Poland will begin at the Narva [city in Estonia] border. Now, we say that, in fact, the protection of the Estonian border begins today, at the Polish border,” said Kalle Laanet, Estonia’s Defence Minister.

Recently, Estonia sent several rotations of personnel to help Lithuania and will send more soldiers to Latvia in the coming weeks to help protect the EU’s eastern borders against migrant attacks.