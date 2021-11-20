Belarusian services allegedly teach migrants how to stab Poles: report

The Belarusian news site Nexta has published a secretly recorded video allegedly showing Belarusian border guards training migrants in how to best attack Polish services. In the video, the Belarusians are giving out instructions on where it is best to stab the Polish border guards to cause as much damage as possible.

In the video, the men can also be seen instructing the migrants on how to throw stones at the Polish security forces guarding the border. The Polish authorities have previously accused the Belarusian border guard of helping the migrants in their attempts to illegally cross into Poland, by giving them access to pepper spray, stun grenades and green lasers.

The men giving instructions in the video tell the group of listeners “you will have knives, equipment, your task will be to stab in unprotected places such as the neck, armpits, legs, and arms”.

The alleged officer also assures the migrants that they are not threatened by anything from the Poles. “Don’t be afraid. They will not shoot at you, and if they do shoot, it will only be warning shots in the air,” he says.

“All right! Take them away,” the man giving the instructions tells his subordinate after a while as the video ends with the people leaving the room.

❗️#Belarusian border guards briefed migrants before storming the border

A video has appeared in one of the #migrant chat rooms, in which people are told how to behave during a clash with border guards.

"You will have rebar, knives, your mission is to stab unprotected areas". pic.twitter.com/xsGJloqRwH

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2021

Nexta is an opposition channel on Telegram Messenger. It is run by Stepan Putilo, a 23-year-old Belarusian living in exile in Poland. It has been one of the primary sources for coverage of the protests by the democratic movement in Belarus following the falsified presidential election in 2020.

It has been deemed “extremist” by the Belarusian authorities, which in October 2021 declared that Belarus would prosecute anyone who subscribes to Nexta.

In May 2021, Nexta’s Editor-in-Chief Raman Protasevich was on his way to Vilnius back from vacation in Greece, when his flight, Ryanair Flight 4978, was diverted to Minsk because of a false bomb threat conveyed by Belarusian air traffic control.

The subsequent arrest of Protasevich was deemed state terrorism by many western leaders and caused a major diplomatic conflict between the EU and Belarus.