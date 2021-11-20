Polish PM to discuss border crisis in EU capitals

Mueller termed Nord Stream 2 "a new tool of energy blackmail in the hands of Russia."

Albert Zawada/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, will tour a number of European capitals to discuss geopolitical problems that Central and Eastern Europe faces, a government spokesman has said.

Morawiecki will visit Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn, the three Baltic States capitals, on Sunday.

“We need to draw conclusions from what happened when it comes to Russia’s actions in Georgia, in Crimea and eastern Ukraine,” Piotr Mueller said on Saturday.

“All these conclusions and information that keep coming from our allies make the assessment of the geopolitical situation difficult,” Mueller added.

He also said that the nearly-ready Russia-Germany gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, which bypasses Eastern Europe and is seen by Warsaw as a threat to the region energy security, was yet another challenge to Central and Eastern Europe.

Mueller termed Nord Stream 2 “a new tool of energy blackmail in the hands of Russia.”

According to the government spokesman, all these developments call for solidarity in Europe and joint action.

On Friday, Mueller said that despite the current easing of the migrant situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, the government would maintain its diplomatic offensive.

“What we have seen on the Polish-Belarusian border is probably a symptom of possible long-term policies, and this is what we’ll discuss in the European capitals,” the spokesman continued.

Mueller admitted that Poland has seen a de-escalation in the migration crisis, but said that “both Minsk and Moscow are not giving up on their plans to destabilise Central and Eastern Europe.”

In a Facebook comment later on Saturday, Morawiecki wrote that “the geopolitical situation is very serious and calls for numerous actions and diplomatic efforts.”

“This is why I’m going on a tour of several European countries to discuss the international crisis triggered by (Belarusian President – PAP) Alexander Lukashenko’s actions,” he added.

“We can all see intensive actions initiated in the East, including cyberattacks and gas price and supply manipulation aimed to stir up an energy crisis,” Morawiecki continued. “Russia has gained a new tool for blackmail as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is about to be launched.”

“Recently, this also included the migration activities that led to a crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border,” the prime minister added.

He also warned that “there are numerous signals that this geopolitical cisis will be continued for many months to come.”

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.